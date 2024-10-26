CWC Advisors LLC. Takes $3.53 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of CWC Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $198.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $205.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

