CWC Advisors LLC. Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of INDA opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.36. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.