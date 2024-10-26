DA Davidson Increases National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $53.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

NBHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE NBHC opened at $44.40 on Thursday. National Bank has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $46.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.85.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. National Bank had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $156.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,121,894.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,452.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,121,894.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,452.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $29,123.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,687.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,390. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,955,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,152,000 after purchasing an additional 167,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 12,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,824,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,321 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 935,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 381,754 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

