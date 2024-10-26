Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $190.00 at KeyCorp

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.61 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $168.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.