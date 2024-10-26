Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.150-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.15-5.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $16.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,426,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,710. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $204.17 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

