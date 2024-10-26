Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $11.80 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.80 or 0.00017658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $193.62 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00061933 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006679 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,409.22 or 0.38013835 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,404,998 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

