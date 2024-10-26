Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Up 276.5% in October

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the September 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DLAKY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLAKY

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. 14,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,325. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.