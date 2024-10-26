DigiByte (DGB) Market Capitalization Achieves $105.66 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. DigiByte has a market cap of $105.66 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,159.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.23 or 0.00521485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00102054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.58 or 0.00237622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00027143 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00067718 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,328,636,395 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

