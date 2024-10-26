Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,410 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $146,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,822,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after acquiring an additional 441,160 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,877,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,215,000 after buying an additional 493,911 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,553,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,746,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,915,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after acquiring an additional 79,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,906,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,203. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

