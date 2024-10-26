Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) versus Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Critical Review

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) and Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dollarama and Wal-Mart de México, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollarama 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wal-Mart de México 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dollarama presently has a consensus price target of $129.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.47%. Given Dollarama’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dollarama is more favorable than Wal-Mart de México.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

37.4% of Dollarama shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dollarama and Wal-Mart de México”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollarama N/A N/A N/A $2.04 50.02 Wal-Mart de México $49.69 billion 1.01 $2.91 billion $1.77 16.21

Wal-Mart de México has higher revenue and earnings than Dollarama. Wal-Mart de México is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollarama, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dollarama and Wal-Mart de México’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollarama N/A N/A N/A Wal-Mart de México 5.91% 27.32% 12.41%

Dividends

Dollarama pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Wal-Mart de México pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Dollarama pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wal-Mart de México pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Wal-Mart de México beats Dollarama on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc. operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc. in September 2009. Dollarama Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mount Royal, Canada.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores. The company operates Despensa Familiar and Palí discount stores; Paiz, La Despensa de Don Juan, La Unión, and Más x Menos supermarkets; Bodegas, Maxi Bodega, and Maxi Palí stores; and Walmart hypermarkets in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. In addition, it imports and sells goods; develops properties; and manages real estate companies. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Intersalt, S. De R.l. De C.v.

