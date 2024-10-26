Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.45. 1,334 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.40.
Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18.
Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (DFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Tactical High Yield index. The fund is a fund of funds that tactically allocates exposure to high yield ETFs or US Treasury ETFs based on daily buy-sell signal. DFHY was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.
