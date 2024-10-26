DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 146.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $7,491,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,274.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,710 shares of company stock valued at $54,472,120. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $153.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of -142.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $155.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.59.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

