Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.996 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $32.59 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.40% and a net margin of 66.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

