DORVAL Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

DORVAL Corp cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 89.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.1% of DORVAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

