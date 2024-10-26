Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $31.39.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 65,042 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $486,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 12.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 305,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

