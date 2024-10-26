DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

DTE Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE DTE opened at $126.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.75. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $131.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 82.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

