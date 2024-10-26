Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $454.94 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

