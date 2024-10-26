Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REFI. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $8,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 42,740 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ REFI opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $298.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.20.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

