Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.1 %

ADM stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

