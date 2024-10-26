E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $132.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.16. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $71.20 and a one year high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

