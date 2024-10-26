E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Raises Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 351,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 11.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Terex by 26.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 181.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $53.77 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

