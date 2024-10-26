E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $360,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.5% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $143.09 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $146.82. The company has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.54 and its 200 day moving average is $117.94.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

