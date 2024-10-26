E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 2,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $3,275,000. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:EW opened at $69.38 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.