E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 2,600 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after buying an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $58,415,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8,797.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 907,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,250,000 after purchasing an additional 897,061 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $73.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

