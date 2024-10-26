E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 2,750 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $135,987,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Vertiv by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average is $89.97. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $116.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

