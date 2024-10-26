Element Wealth LLC Has $17.51 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.3% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $581.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $569.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.85.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
