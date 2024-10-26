Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,791,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,641,000 after purchasing an additional 190,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,118,000 after buying an additional 123,802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,247,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,607,000 after buying an additional 64,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Elevance Health by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 523,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 15.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,301,000 after acquiring an additional 275,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $425.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.13. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.98 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.07.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

