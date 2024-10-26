Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 540,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $29,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVSC. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 75,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVSC opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $57.31.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

