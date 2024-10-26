Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 117.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 107,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 57,817 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

