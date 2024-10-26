Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,833. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

