Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 221201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 3.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.39.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
