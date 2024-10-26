Energy Revenue America (OTCMKTS:ERAO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Energy Revenue America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERAO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.05. Energy Revenue America shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 5,000 shares.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
Energy Revenue America, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas. The company primarily focuses on coal bed methane unconventional natural gas projects. It transports and sells natural gas through a 65 mile pipeline with approximately 3,000 acres in the Cherokee basin and 3 compressors in Nowata County, Oklahoma.
