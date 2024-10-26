Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Roth Mkm

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.26.

Shares of ENPH opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.79.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,408 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $424,130,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after buying an additional 1,078,154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 907,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,927,000 after buying an additional 90,558 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 826,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,434,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

