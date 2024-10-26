Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th.
Escalade has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
Escalade Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.22. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
Escalade Company Profile
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
