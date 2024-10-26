Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 1.7 %

EEFT traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.50. 399,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $117.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,095.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

