Evercore ISI Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $1,000.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $915.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.33.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $950.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $883.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $796.21. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $548.44 and a 12 month high of $979.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.