EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

EVI Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EVI stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. EVI Industries has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.56 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.60%.

EVI Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVI Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in EVI Industries by 42.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EVI Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in EVI Industries by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 53.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in EVI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About EVI Industries

(Get Free Report)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.