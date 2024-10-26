EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
EVI Industries Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of EVI stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. EVI Industries has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.56 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.60%.
EVI Industries Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVI Industries
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in EVI Industries by 42.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EVI Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in EVI Industries by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 53.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in EVI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.
About EVI Industries
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EVI Industries
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.