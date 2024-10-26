Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.69. 84,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,230. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,602.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,230. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

