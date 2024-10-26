Farrow Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $532.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,327,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,565. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $538.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $521.33 and a 200-day moving average of $500.59. The stock has a market cap of $482.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

