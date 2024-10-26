FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FAT Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FATBB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $73.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.90. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FAT Brands Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. ( NASDAQ:FATBB Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

Further Reading

