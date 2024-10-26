FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Capital International Investors lifted its position in FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 43.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,401,000 after acquiring an additional 684,679 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 473.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,147,540,000 after acquiring an additional 647,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after acquiring an additional 578,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $272.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America downgraded FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. HSBC cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

