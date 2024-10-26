Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Volume Reaches $168.25 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00001802 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $168.25 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00037535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.