Fetch.ai Price Tops $1.21 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $172.26 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00001816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00037834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.