Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 1,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 million, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

About Fidelity Digital Health ETF

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

