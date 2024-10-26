First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FACO remained flat at $3.61 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.21. First Acceptance has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.68 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 63.60% and a net margin of 12.61%.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

