First Bank & Trust Has $2.21 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,873 shares of the software company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.1 %

ADSK traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.04. 973,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $294.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.95.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

