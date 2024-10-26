First Bank & Trust Has $3.53 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,013.2% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 106,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 96,518 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $875,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.0% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 51,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,601,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,724. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

