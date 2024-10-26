First Bank & Trust Has $595,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pool were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.89.
Pool Stock Performance
NASDAQ POOL traded down $11.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pool Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.47%.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
