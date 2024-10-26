First Bank & Trust Sells 9,845 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 134,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 41.0% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 737,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 81,470 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,171,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,216. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.