On October 25, 2024, First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCAP) issued a press release to disclose its financial performance. The company’s results were made public in accordance with the requirements outlined in a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The press release, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing, provides detailed information regarding the financial standing of First Capital, Inc. on the specified date. Interested parties can refer to the press release for a comprehensive overview of the company’s financial operations, results, and any other pertinent details disclosed in the document.

First Capital, Inc., based in Indiana, operates within the finance sector and is listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the trading symbol FCAP. As per the filing, Joshua Stevens, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, signed off on behalf of the company in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Further details surrounding the financial statements and any accompanying exhibits are available in the Form 8-K filing by First Capital, Inc. on the SEC’s official website. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the press release and associated documentation for a better understanding of the company’s recent financial performance.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read First Capital’s 8K filing here.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

